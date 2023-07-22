Lionel Messi made a Hollywood start to his career in America, scoring a last-second winner in his debut game for Inter Miami on Friday. Deep in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with the Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul standing at 1-1, Messi won a free-kick just outside the box, in perfect range for his famous left-foot. The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner took a glance at the position of Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andres Gudino, then put his head down before curling his shot high to the keeper's right and into the top corner.

Lionel Messi becomes the first player ever to score a free kick on a debut pic.twitter.com/7GN6guqbLd — Guinness World Records (@_Wessinho) July 22, 2023

The capacity 20,000 crowd at Miami's DRV PNK Stadium went wild, with some fans running on to the field before being apprehended by security. Smoke bombs in Miami's trademark pink went off in the area behind the goal, occupied by the team's most passionate supporters.

Miami and Major League Soccer hope that the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner and all-time great, will transform the sport and push it into the American mainstream.

If Messi's debut was any guide, the former Barcelona star still has plenty to offer.

Even before his wonderful goal he had looked sharp and alert, his touch belying the fact that until little over a week ago he was vacationing on a Caribbean beach with his family.

Advertisement

Sergio Busquets, the Spanish midfielder and former Barca team-mate, who has joined Messi for his American adventure, also made a strong impression after they both entered the contest in the 54th minute as part of a triple change with Venezuelan Josef Martinez.

Busquets showed his famous, almost telepathic understanding with Messi remains, after over two years apart from each other, with the midfielder delivering pieces from all angles into the Argentine's feet.

But it was Messi's magical finish that will remain long in the memories of Inter Miami fans.

"I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game. I wanted to score so we didn't go to penalties. It was very important for us to get this win, it's a new tournament, it's going to give us confidence moving forward," said the Argentine.

Advertisement

In the Leagues Cup group teams are awarded a point each for a draw and then the winner of a penalty shoot-out gets an additional point, but Messi made sure Miami grabbed all three for a win.

He also made sure that the club's co-owner David Beckham had a broad grin at the final whistle.

"To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given I thought this is the way it's meant to end. Especially when you've got players like Leo and Sergio on the pitch, that's what they produce," said the former England midfielder.

"It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that come down here to see Leo just step onto the pitch, let alone just do what he's done. It's a dream come true for everyone in this stadium to see.

"It's such a moment for this country, such a moment for this league," he said.

Stars turn out

Messi became the biggest name signing in MLS's history when he joined Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in June.

NBA great LeBron James, A-list celebrity Kim Kardashian and tennis legend Serena Williams were among the stars who turned out.

Many fans were decked out in replica pink Miami shirts with Messi's name and number 10 on the back. Others sported Messi masks and banners.

There was some disappointment when the teams were announced with Messi on the bench and it was clear that plans had been made to celebrate his first start as fireworks exploded above the grandstands when the referee blew the whistle to start the encounter.

Against the run of play, Miami took the lead in the 44th minute with a fine, low shot from Robert Taylor which flew off the post.

Messi and Busquets came in with that lead intact but saw the Mexicans draw level through a powerful drive from Uriel Antuna in the 65th minute.

Then came Messis's moment, the perfect introduction to his new fans and his new country.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)