Just a couple of weeks after showing his magic at the FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Miami star and Argentina icon Lionel Messi has rolled back the years once again, this time scoring a sensational solo goal in the ongoing Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Messi bagged two goals as Inter Miami defeated Philadelphia Union 4-1, but it was his second that stole the limelight. Having recently turned 38, Messi showed glimpses of his old self, leaving multiple defenders in the dust to score a sublime individual goal.

Up 3-1, Messi's individual moment of magic came in the 62nd minute of the contest. Messi received the ball just ahead of the final third from teammate Luis Suarez. What followed was scintillating.

Messi made a weaving run, slaloming past as many as four defenders, shrugging off more challenges from behind before slamming it past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores stunning individual goal on MLS return

Ankara Messi, Ankara Messi, Ankara Messi Ankara Messi, Ankara Messi . pic.twitter.com/DsvmC73hns — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 6, 2025

It was vintage Messi - perhaps not with quite the burst of pace that he had in his prime, but enough to still make a mockery of the opposition. The little Argentine twisted right and left, bringing back memories of some of his most incredible solo goals over the years.

It was Messi's 12th goal of the MLS season in just 14 matches, leaving him four strikes behind league top-scorer Sam Surridge of Nashville SC.

The 38-year-old had recently unprecedentedly led Inter Miami to the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup. Messi had scored an inch-perfect free-kick against Portuguese giants FC Porto to help Inter Miami finish in the top-two of their group. However, they were dumped out of the tournament in the Round of 16 by European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In the MLS, Inter Miami currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference, 10 points off the top. However, they have played four matches less than league leaders FC Cincinnati.