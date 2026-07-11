Sports fans in India will have a difficult choice to make on Sunday morning. At 6:30 am IST, two of the biggest names in world sport will command attention at the same time. Lionel Messi will lead Argentina into a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal, while the UFC 329 main card gets underway with Conor McGregor's long-awaited return headlining the event later in the show. Argentina's quarterfinal against Switzerland kicks off at 6:30 am IST, with Messi looking to move one step closer to another World Cup title. After guiding Argentina into the last eight, the 39-year-old now stands just two wins away from another appearance in the final.

At exactly the same time, UFC 329 begins its main card in Las Vegas. While McGregor's fight will not be the first bout of the night, fans hoping to watch his comeback will have plenty of action before the Irishman makes his walk to the Octagon.

The card opens with King Green vs Terrance McKinney, followed by Brandon Royval vs Lone'er Kavanagh, Cory Sandhagen vs Mario Bautista, and the co-main event between Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett. McGregor's showdown with Max Holloway is expected to begin later in the morning.

McGregor's return is one of the biggest moments in UFC this year. The former two-division champion is set to fight for the first time in nearly five years after suffering a horrific leg injury against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Standing across from him will be a familiar rival. McGregor and Holloway first met in August 2013, when the Irishman defeated a then 21-year-old Holloway by unanimous decision. Thirteen years later, the pair are set to renew their rivalry after taking very different paths to superstardom. Holloway went on to become one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history, while McGregor became the promotion's biggest global star and its first simultaneous two-division champion.

For fans, Sunday offers a rare sporting overlap. One screen features Messi chasing another World Cup dream. The other has McGregor attempting to complete one of the most anticipated comebacks in UFC history. The only question is which one deserves your full attention.

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