Argentina football great Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata on Saturday at 2:30 AM for his whirlwind three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025. The legend's touchdown in the early hours of Saturday sent the city into a frenzy. Kolkata airport Gate 4 turned into a roaring sea of chants, flags and flashing phones, with fans sprinting between gates for even a fleeting glimpse of their favourite star. Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security.

Here's the full schedule of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Day 1:

December 13, Kolkata-Hyderabad

2:30 am: The Argentinian legend arrived in Kolkata and received an aroused welcome from his Indian fans. He was immediately taken to the Hyatt Regency hotel in Bidhannagar.

9:30 am to 10:30 am: VIP meet-and-greet

10:30 am to 11:15 am: To inagurate 70 feet statue virtually

11:15 am: To leave For Yoba Bharati Krirangan. Shah Rukh Khan and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive too

12 noon to 12:30 pm: Celebrity football match, felicitation

2 pm: To leave for Hyderabad.

He will then depart for Hyderabad at 2.05 pm for the evening leg at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, featuring a short exhibition match, a five-minute appearance by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a football clinic and felicitation.

He then heads to Mumbai for his event at the Wankhede. The leg will also feature a 45-minute philanthropic fashion event with Suarez and De Paul, preceded by a Padel Cup at the CCI. The tour ends in Delhi where Messi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Minerva Academy's triple youth-trophy winners will be felicitated, followed by a nine-a-side celebrity match.

(With PTI inputs)