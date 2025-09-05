Lionel Messi couldn't control his tears ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier clash against Venezuela on Friday but the superstar footballer marked the occasion with two goals, guiding Argentina to a 3-0 victory. This was possibly Messi's final game in Argentina, and he was greeted by huge cheers from the 80,000-strong crowd at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. While Messi hasn't made any official comments about his retirement plans, he was moved by the immense support and the significance of the occasion, shedding tears during the warm-up. However, once the match began, he was back to his usual best.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the first half with a brilliant assist from Julian Alvarez. Alvarez dribbled past two Venezuelan defenders and, instead of taking a shot himself, passed the ball to Messi, who responded with a delightful lob over the goalkeeper for his first goal of the match.

Messi doubled his tally in the second half with the help of Thiago Almada, who split the Venezuelan defense with a darting run and provided a cross to Messi, who simply had to guide the ball into the empty net. Lautaro Martinez scored the other goal, as Argentina secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay qualified for next year's World Cup by beating Peru 3-0 at home on Thursday, while Colombia saw off Bolivia by the same scoreline.

Paraguay sealed their spot in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a 0-0 home draw against already qualified Ecuador.

Brazil and reigning champions Argentina had already qualified from South America for 2026.

In front of an anticipated crowd of 60,000 at a packed-out Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Rodrigo Aguirre put Bielsa's Uruguay on their way on 14 minutes.

The Club America forward leapt highest to place a thumping header into the top corner past Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The Uruguayans, winners of the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, had needed just a point to qualify and send their charismatic veteran coach Bielsa to the tournament once again.

The 70-year-old has now taken a third team to World Cup qualification.

He oversaw a shock group-stage exit for his native Argentina at the 2002 World Cup but did better with Chile in 2010, reaching the knock-out stages before losing 3-0 to Brazil.

Bielsa's appointment as Uruguay coach in 2023 was greeted with excitement, even euphoria, but an underwhelming qualification campaign has dampened that enthusiasm.

Qualification was always likely in a system that sees six of the 10 CONMEBOL sides qualify automatically for 2026, with one more heading into an inter-continental play-off.

(With AFP inputs)