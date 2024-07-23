One of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi is in vacation mood after helping Argentina win its third consecutive major title, the Copa America 2024. Messi, who has been instrumental to Argentina's success on the international stage in the last 3-4 years, is reportedly holidaying in Florida with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez. Antonela shared a few pictures from the vacation on her Instagram account, where Messi's foot could be seen strapped by a heavy bandage.

Smiles were all around as Messi, Antonela, Suarez, and the Uruguayan footballer's family posed for pictures on the boat.

Both Messi Suarez will miss Wednesday's Major League Soccer All-Star Game with injuries, the league and team announced Monday.

An updated MLS roster for the match-up against Mexico's Liga MX All-Stars at Columbus, Ohio, listed Messi and Uruguayan striker Suarez among those who would not play.

Inter Miami detailed the injuries, with Messi still sidelined after missing two MLS matches last week with a right ankle injury suffered in Argentina's Copa America final triumph over Colombia.

"Messi will miss the All-Star Game due to an ankle injury while Luis Suarez, who recently returned from international duty after over 40 days away from the club, will miss the All-Star Game due to knee discomfort," Inter Miami said.

It would have been the first MLS All-Star appearance for 37-year-old Messi, who joined Inter Miami last July.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who helped spark Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, led Miami to last year's inaugural Leagues Cup crown in a tournament of MLS and Mexican league squads.

But Miami said Messi's status and that of Suarez remain in doubt for Saturday's home match against Mexico's Puebla, Inter's first step in defending the Leagues Cup title.

The availability of Messi and Suarez will be determined by their "daily recovery process" according to the team statement.

With AFP Inputs