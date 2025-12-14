The Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 shifts to Mumbai on Sunday after events in Kolkata and Hyderabad. The tour got off to a controversial start as the event in Kolkata descended into chaos amid allegations of major mismanagement from the organisers. Later, the legendary Argentina footballer travelled to Hyderabad and played in an exhibition football match featuring Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The event was also attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who clicked pictures with the Inter Miami superstar. On Day 2, Messi is expected to arrive in Mumbai and take part in the Padel GOAT Cup at the Cricket Club Of India (CCI) followed by a stunning event at the Wankhede Stadium.

The padel exhibition event is likely to attract several high-profile guests including Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar. Once the event ends, Messi is slated to head to Wankhede Stadium for the main GOAT india Tour programme which will feature a ceremonial kick-off and a seven-a-side exhibition match involving Bollywood celebrities.

Messi is expected to make an on-field appearance for fans.

The Mumbai leg of the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 will conclude with a closed-door charity fashion show and auction, where memorabilia from Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory will be showcased. According to reports, the charity event is likely to be attended by actors like Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Here's the full schedule of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Day 2:

Around 4:30 PM: Padel match at Cricket Club Of India (CCI). Sachin Tendulkar expected to attend.

5 PM: GOAT Cup Exhibition Match at Wankhede Stadium. Bollywood celebrities will take part in a 7 vs 7 exhibition football match.

Private fashion show and auction of Lionel Messi's memorabilia from Argentina's triumph at FIFA World Cup 2022. Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan expected to attend.