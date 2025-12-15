The Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 heads to Delhi for its final leg after events in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. While the tour got off to a controversial start in Kolkata, events in Hyderabad and Mumbai left fans thrilled as the legendary footballer greeted the fans and also shared stage with India's superstars. During the event in Mumbai, Messi met legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and also had a brief chat with Sunil Chhetri. In Delhi, the legendary footballer will meet a number of high-profile officials and is also expected to share the stage with sporting heroes at an event.

Here's the full schedule of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Day 3:

8.45 AM - Lionel Messi leaves Mumbai hotel for the Airport in Mumbai.

9:15 AM - This is the scheduled departure time for the flight to Delhi.

10.45 AM - Lionel Messi lands at Delhi Airport.

11.15 AM - Lionel Messi arrives at the Leela Palace Hotel.

11:45 AM to 12:35 PM - Meet and Greet with Messi in Leela Palace Hotel.

12:35 PM to 1 PM - Meet and Greet with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.

2.45 PM to 2.55 PM – Lionel Messi meeting Chief Justice of India, Army Chief, Argentina Ambassador and few other top government officials.

2:55 PM to 3:55 PM– Grand welcome with music at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Celebrity football match at the small football field followed by a meeting with Lionel Messi.

3.55 PM to 4.15 PM – Football Clinic with 22 children. Lionel Messi will watch each group of children making a rondo (tiki-taka).

4.15 PM to 4.20 PM – Messi will head to the center of the field. Two Indian cricket players will give him a gift and the legendary footballer will give two pre-signed jerseys to them.

4.20 PM to 4.35 PM – Messi will go to the podium to do the following: Welcome by the Chief Minister of Delhi, the President of the Stadium and few top event Sponsors (In total 7 persons) Leo will present the trophy to the celebrity team that won the penalty shootout and takes a photo with them.

5.00 PM to 5.30 PM - ADIDAS event at Purana Quila

5.30 PM to 6.00 PM - Messi is expected to meet Indian sporting champions including Rohit Sharma, Paralympic javelin gold medallist Sumit Antil, boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen, and Olympic high jump medallist Nishad Kumar.

6:10 PM - Lionel Messi leaves for the airport. The flight is scheduled to depart at 8 PM.