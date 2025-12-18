Indian spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav was left star-struck off the field as he shared a frame with global football icon Lionel Messi in a viral Adidas photoshoot video that's trending on social media. The moment became even more memorable after Messi was seen wearing an Indian cricket team jersey, gifted to him by Jay Shah earlier during his GOAT India Tour 2025, delighting fans of both cricket and football. The clip captures Kuldeep, a known football enthusiast, beside Messi, an epic crossover moment that has taken the internet by storm.

The video, widely circulated across platforms like Instagram and X, shows Messi interacting with Kuldeep and other athletes as cameras rolled during the Adidas promotional shoot. Kuldeep has often shared his love for football online, especially his admiration for Messi, making this encounter a special off-field highlight for the Indian bowler.

Lionel Messi in Team India Jersey, Gifted by Mr Jay Shah.

Messi's appearance in the Indian cricket jersey added a unique twist to the visuals and led to a flurry of reactions from fans. The jersey was presented to him during an earlier event in Delhi as part of his ongoing visit to India, where he's been engaging with sporting communities and participating in fan events across cities like Mumbai and Kolkata.

MESSI WEARING INDIAN T20I JERSEY. 🇮🇳



Jersey was gifted by ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Social media users were quick to react to the photoshoot clip, with many expressing excitement over the unusual yet thrilling combination of cricket and football royalty. Clips and stills from the shoot quickly made the rounds online, with fans celebrating the rare sight of Messi donning the Indian cricket kit alongside one of India's premier bowler.