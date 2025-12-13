Argentina football great Lionel Messi's 70 feet statue was unveiled in Kolkata on Saturday at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club. Messi, who arrived in the City of Joy at 2:30 AM, joined the event virtually from the Hyatt Regency hotel. The stadium was packed with the fans, who flocked to the venue to be a part of this 'once in a lifetime' opportunity of Messi's India visit. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winner was joined by Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and his younger AbRam Khan at his hotel.

AbRam was also seen clicking some pictures with Messi, and his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul. Shahrukh met all the three stars and was visibly delighted on seeing his son interacting with them.

The statue portrays Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic World Cup triumph and has drawn significant attention from football fans across the city and beyond.

Earlier, West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose said that football icon Lionel Messi and his team are happy with the 70-foot statue.

Speaking to ANI, Sujit Bose said that Messi and his team had given their consent for the statue and expressed their happiness after seeing it. He added that the club has been in constant touch with Messi's management and that further interaction with the footballer is expected.

"We have talked to his manager, and today we will talk to Messi... He gave his consent for the statue and they are also happy...," Bose told ANI.

Notably, this marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years has generated immense excitement among football fans, who have been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon.

Promoter and organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour, Satadru Dutta, said that Messi's visit has created an atmosphere of joy and renewed enthusiasm for football across the country.

"There's a great atmosphere of joy that Messi is coming to India after 14 years... It's also good for the fans, an opportunity to see Messi. Football's connection to India is growing again. Never before have so many sponsors come to Indian football," Satadru Dutta told reporters.

