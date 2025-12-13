Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata for the three-day G.O.A.T. Tour of India in the early hours of Saturday. Heavy security meant Messi was whisked out of the airport and taken to his hotel around 3:30 a.m. through a back entrance, giving hundreds of waiting supporters a complete miss. Only a handful of lucky airport staff managed a fleeting glimpse of the Argentine superstar as he stepped off the private Gulfstream V aircraft, looking dapper in a black suit over a white T-shirt, before being driven straight off the tarmac.

The Hyatt Regency hotel lobby turned chaotic as fans sprinted across corridors shouting "Messi! Messi!"-echoes that carried well past dawn. According to news agency PTI, Messi checked into Room 730, with the entire seventh floor sealed off to ensure no movement around his suite.

While the exact rate of the room could not be ascertained, the official site of the hotel showed the Presidential Suite (with kitchenette, separate sitting area, separate work area, and eight-seat dining area) unavailable for December 13 (Saturday). For December 14, its cost is Rs 1,42,500 for one night. The Diplomatic Suite costs around Rs 1,12,500 per night. The Regency Executive Suite costs around Rs 51,000 per night, while the Regency Suite King costs around Rs 38,000 per night. Considering this, it is very likely Messi is staying in one of these luxurious suites.

The Hyatt Regency lobby resembled an Argentine fan club, dotted with sky-blue jerseys, scarves, and flags. Breastfeeding infants clung to mothers, children raced around, and exhausted supporters sank into lobby sofas as the frenzy built up.

With security at its peak, some fans who could afford it booked rooms in the hotel to stay as close to Messi as possible.

A family from New Alipore checked in a day early just so their son, Krish Gupta, a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, would not miss a Messi moment.

"I'm a die-hard Ronaldo fan, so what? His biggest rival is coming to my city and I cannot miss the moment. So we planned to stay in the hotel a day in advance," said Krish, a Class 9 student of Birla High School.

He roamed the coffee shop with his mother and elder sister, anxious for a peek at the icon.

"I just want to tell him to play football with me. And if I'm not successful, I will go to the gym tomorrow morning to catch a glimpse of him. I have my autograph book ready and hopefully I will get a selfie."

With PTI inputs