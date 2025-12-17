Lionel Messi's tour of India concluded with his visit to Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday. The Argentina football icon, who came to India as part of the 'G.O.A.T. Tour of India 2025', took part in Hindu rituals and interacted with animals. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Messi can be seen offering his prayers in Hindu tradition with the chant 'Har Har Mahadev'. Inter Miami stars Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul were also present.

#WATCH | Global football icon Lionel Messi had a guided tour of Vantara's expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals from across the globe. pic.twitter.com/i3Y8j0ZxeX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

Messi's three-day visit to India was met with humongous fanfare across four different cities, but not everything went to plan.

The 'G.O.A.T. Tour of India' kicked off on the worst-possible note, as fans were barely able to get a glimpse of him in a reduced 20-minute stay at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday morning.

Messi was surrounded by politicians and dignitaries for the whole time, and fans were left outraged at not being able to see the Argentina legend. This led to several fans throwing bottles and chairs and vandalising parts of the stadium.

Eventually, the main organiser of the tour, Satadru Dutta, was arrested and kept in police custody.

The rest of Messi's tour happened with less fuss. Hyderabad pulled off a successful event on Saturday evening, during which Messi met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Messi, Suarez and de Paul then visited Mumbai on Sunday. A grand event took place at a a packed Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where Messi was gifted a No. 10 jersey by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He also met star Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri.

On Monday, the trio came to Delhi for the final leg of the tour. In an event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Messi was presented with tickets to the T20 World Cup 2026 by ICC chairman Jay Shah. Messi, Suarez and de Paul were also given India's T20 World Cup jerseys, with their name and number on the back.

They also met former India footballers Bhaichung Bhutia and Aditi Chauhan at the event.