Lens suffered a potentially fatal blow to their unlikely Ligue 1 title bid with a 3-0 loss away to northern derby rivals Lille on Saturday. Pierre Sage's team have surprisingly been Paris Saint-Germain's closest challengers in France this season but they were swept aside by an in-form Lille. Hakon Haraldsson turned in Matias Fernandez-Pardo's clever pass just before half-time at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Felix Correia pounced on a stray back-pass from Matthieu Udol to score a second for Lille five minutes after the break.

Fernandez-Pardo sealed a fifth win in six games for Lille from the penalty spot after a handball by Ismaelo Ganiou.

"You can lose but not in the way we did in a game like this. Now we have a duty to react," Sage told broadcaster Ligue 1 .

"We didn't turn up. It's as if we were looking at ourselves in the mirror and seeing a different version of us."

Lille climbed up two places to third after extending their unbeaten run to eight matches, with Lens still four points behind PSG and having played a game more than the league leaders, who brushed past Toulouse 3-1 on Friday.

Strasbourg beat Nice 3-1 despite losing Argentina striker Joaquin Panichelli, the league's joint leading goalscorer, to a long-term knee injury suffered while on international duty last week.

Martial Godo, Julio Enciso and Samir El Mourabet all struck in the first half for Strasbourg before Antoine Mendy bagged a late consolation for Nice.

Esteban Lepaul joined Panichelli on 16 goals for the season as he converted a pair of penalties to lift Rennes to a 4-3 win at Brest.

Swiss forward Breel Embolo also scored as Rennes moved up to sixth after inflicting a third straight loss on mid-table Brest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026: One Trophy, Ten Teams - Who Writes History?