Good news finally for the Indian football fans. After months of uncertainty and behind-the-scenes negotiations, India is set to officially secure the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the formal announcement expected next week. The deal, understood to be worth between USD 30-35 million, ensures that the biggest World Cup in history will be fully accessible to viewers across India. The development comes as a major relief for football followers in one of the world's fastest-growing sports markets.

The 2026 edition, to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA has expanded the tournament from 32 to 48 teams, increasing the total number of matches from 64 to 104. It is expected to become the most commercially lucrative and widely viewed World Cup ever staged.

The Indian market remains crucial for FIFA despite the national team's struggles on the international stage. Football's popularity in the country has exploded, driven by the European leagues, the FIFA World Cup's massive television numbers. Cities like Kolkata, Kochi, Goa and Bengaluru continue to produce passionate football audiences, while younger viewers in Metros increasingly follow global stars and clubs.

Globally, FIFA appears to have adopted a more flexible commercial strategy for some Asian territories. China reportedly secured its 2026 World Cup rights at nearly an 80 percent discount compared to previous cycles. The FIFA World Cup TV rights command the highest prices in Europe.

Ironically, the broadcast deal comes at a time when Indian football itself is going through one of its most difficult periods in recent years. India's men's national team has slipped badly in the FIFA rankings after a disappointing run of results.

The failure to sustain momentum after qualification for the AFC Asian Cup has raised uncomfortable questions about the structure of Indian football. Issues ranging from grassroots development and governance to lack of competitive depth continue to haunt the domestic ecosystem.

The irony also lies in Indian public's lack of support for country's footballers, while they continue to crave for European football. Therein is the market that FIFA, PL, and La Liga want to exploit. For now, these fans will be able to satiate their hunger for world football. All 100 plus FIFA matches are guaranteed to be keep them awake for most of the scorching summer.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash