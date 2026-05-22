South Africa coach Hugo Broos has announced a provisional 32-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is set to captain the South African team as they will be aiming to feature at the World Cup finals for the first time since 2010, when they last participated as hosts. Key players in Hugo Broos's squad include captain and goalkeeper Williams, midfielder Teboho Mokoena and striker Lyle Foster. Williams and Mokoena are among nine players selected from Mamelodi Sundowns, while Orlando Pirates also contribute nine players, including forward Oswin Appollis, according to the FIFA website.

The 32-man provisional squad will later be trimmed to 26 players for the final World Cup selection.

South Africa will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against co-hosts Mexico at Mexico City Stadium. They will then head to Atlanta to take on Czech Republic before concluding their Group A fixtures against South Korea in Monterrey.

South Africa's preliminary World Cup 2026 squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, and Brandon Peterson.

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabiso Monyane, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Lebohang Maboe, Thalente Mbatha, and Sphephelo Sithole.

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thapelo Morena, and Thapelo Maseko.

South Africa's World Cup 2026 fixtures

June 11: Mexico v South Africa at Mexico City Stadium

June 18: Czechia v South Africa at Atlanta Stadium

June 24: South Africa v Korea Republic at Estadio Monterrey.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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