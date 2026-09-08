Lazio fought back in the second half to score more than one goal for the first time this season and win 2-1 at Udinese on Monday and remain perfect in Serie A. Lazio joined Roma and Inter Milan as one of three teams with 100 percent records after three games. Lazio, who won their first two games 1-0, are third on goal difference. Four minutes into the second half, Jesper Karlstrom became the first player to score against Lazio this season.

English centre forward Keinan Davis backheeled the ball to send the charging Swedish midfielder into a space behind the defence. Karlstrom took his time with an elaborate delayed back lift before shooting through the legs of goalkeeper Christos Mandas.

Lazio had won their first two matches with goals by Davide Frattesi.

After 75 minutes he scored his third of the season. Mattia Zaccagni skipped past his defender on the left and drove a low cross into the six-yard box where Frattesi stretched to lift the ball into the roof of the net.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso decided someone else would have to score the winner and replaced Frattesi with Albert Gudmundsson after 80 minutes.

Zaccagni then drilled a shot against the post.

After 88 minutes, the visitors again exploited the left flank again as Danilho Doekhi found space near the goal line and drove in an outswinging cross that Gudmundsson stretched to head into the net.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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