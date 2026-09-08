Having scored 10 goals and provided one assist in 26 league appearances last season despite an injury-disrupted campaign, Cole Palmer will be looking to rediscover his best form for Chelsea in the ongoing Premier League 2026-27 season. Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer opened up about his injury struggles last season, Xabi Alonso's message to him, and his growing partnership with new signing Morgan Rogers.



Chelsea forward Cole Palmer opened up about his injury struggles last season:



"Last season was frustrating because injuries kept interrupting my rhythm. When you go out injured, doubts start to creep in. You second-guess every movement; you hesitate because you remember how it felt when it hurt. That kind of mental block can be harder to overcome than the injury itself. But I've moved past that now. I'm fully fit, and my head is clear. I know what I can do on the pitch, and I'm determined to show it this season. I want to prove a point at Chelsea."



On the message Chelsea's manager Xabi Alonso gave him before the start of the 2026-27 campaign:



"Before the season started, Xabi Alonso told me to just be free on the pitch. He knows what I'm capable of when I'm confident. He wants me to find spaces, move into dangerous areas, and make things happen. That kind of trust from a manager gives you a lot of belief. I feel like I can express myself without fear. I know where I can hurt the opposition, and he wants me to go out and do that. That's what he told me."



On the conversation he had with new signing Morgan Rogers before his arrival:



"I spoke to Morgan Rogers before he arrived at Chelsea and told him he'll make a big difference here. We're bringing in other players too, so the squad is looking strong. I genuinely believe we can achieve something special together. Morgan and I are different kinds of players, he brings more physicality and power, while I'm more technical and creative. That balance should work well for us on the pitch. I think we can complement each other and help the team move forward."



On sharing the cold celebration with Morgan Rogers:



"We haven't really talked about the cold celebration after scoring. I knew Morgan would do it anyway because it's his style, but we've never actually discussed whether we'll do it together or not. It happened in the Fulham game, and we're going to do it again together soon. I guess we'll figure it out when the moment comes."



Catch Chelsea vs Leeds United in the Premier League Season 2026-27, Thursday, September 10, 12:30 AM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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