 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid Stage Villarreal Fightback, Regain Top Spot

Updated: 27 February 2017 09:56 IST

Real Madrid lead Barcelona by a point, but also have a game in hand on their title rivals.

La Liga: Real Madrid Stage Villarreal Fightback, Regain Top Spot
Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty for Real Madrid. © AFP

Madrid:

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo hauled Real Madrid back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Villarreal on Sunday and regain top spot in La Liga from Barcelona.

Earlier, Barca had momentarily usurped Real thanks to Lionel Messi's winner four minutes from time in a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.

Real lead Barca by a point, but also have a game in hand on their title rivals.

"We showed character to turn the game around," said Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

"With everything that happened today it was vitally important to get the three points."

Bale was recalled to the starting line-up for the first time in three months after a long-term injury layoff and Real's shock 2-1 defeat to Valencia in midweek.

And the European champions looked set for a second straight defeat as Villarreal struck twice early in the second half.

Firstly, Manu Trigueros volleyed home Samu Castillejo's knockdown before Cedric Bakambu burst onto Bruno Soriano's through ball to slot past Keylor Navas.

Ronaldo almost replied immediately, but Madrid's luck looked out when his sweetly struck volley came back off the post.

However, Bale started Madrid's fightback as he rose highest to power home Dani Carvajal's cross 25 minutes from time.

Villarreal had enjoyed the better of the opening hour, but were swamped by wave upon wave of Real attack for the final 30 minutes.

The visitors needed a slice of luck, though, when Soriano was harshly adjudged to have handled inside his own area 15 minutes from time.

Ronaldo took responsiblity from the spot to smash home the equaliser.

Villarreal had lost goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo midway through the first half to what looks like the fourth cruciate knee ligament injury of his career.

"Asenjo seems to have torn his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his left knee. It's a real shame," said Villarreal coach Fran Escriba.

And his absence was to prove crucial for Real's winner seven minutes from time as substitute goalkeeper Andres Fernandez let Alvaro Morata's powerful header from Marcelo's cross squeeze under his body to complete a rousing Real fightback.

Topics : Real Madrid Villarreal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Real Madrid beat Villarreal 3-2
  • Real Madrid came back after being down 0-2
  • Real Madrid lead Barcelona by a point in the La Liga table
Related Articles
La Liga: Gareth Bale Back With a Bang as Real Madrid Extend Lead
La Liga: Gareth Bale Back With a Bang as Real Madrid Extend Lead
Champions League: Bayern Munich Batter Arsenal, Real Madrid Close In On Last-8 Berth
Champions League: Bayern Munich Batter Arsenal, Real Madrid Close In On Last-8 Berth
David Beckham's Image Tarnished With Leaked E-Mails
David Beckham's Image Tarnished With Leaked E-Mails
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 26 20 3 3 63
2 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 8 3 53
3 Manchester City 25 16 4 5 52
4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 50
5 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 49
6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 48
7 Everton 26 12 8 6 44
8 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 7 8 40
9 West Ham United 26 9 6 11 33
10 Stoke City 26 8 8 10 32
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.