Barcelona Express Worry About La Liga Match In United States

Barcelona have withdrawn their wish to play a first ever La Liga game in the Unites States until all parties agree with the idea, the club announced on Monday. The Catalans are set to face Girona in Miami on January 29 but the Spanish football federation (RFEF), Spain's professional footballers' association as well as FIFA president Gianni Infantino have voiced their concerns. "The FC Barcelona Board of Directors have agreed to withdraw their disposal to play their game against Girona FC in Miami, after noting a lack of consensus over this proposal," a statement on their website read.

"Barcelona were and remain willing to play a La Liga game in Miami, and accepted that income from the game would be shared amongst all Primera Division and Segunda Division clubs," it added.

The two clubs had signed a formal request from the league sent to the Spanish football federation to allow the fixture at the Hard Rock Stadium, which would be the maiden game as part of a 15-year project to play more Spanish league games in the USA.

Meanwhile, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Monday that the club wants to "help" French winger Ousmane Dembele realise his potential, after the youngster's latest disciplinary transgression.

The 21-year-old arrived two hours late for practice on Sunday and had to train alone and is now facing a disciplinary sanction from the La Liga champions.

"Something has happened that we are going to try to resolve internally, in the best possible way to help the player because he has a lot of talent," Valverde said ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Tottenham.

"What we want is to help him, because he's young. He has a long career ahead of him, we want to get the best out of him, because we know when he feels good he can give us a lot."