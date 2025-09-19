Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City return was cut short Thursday when the Napoli midfielder was substituted after only 26 minutes following a red card for teammate Giovanni Di Lorenzo. De Bruyne was sacrificed as coach Antonio Conte reorganized his team after going down to 10 men. City went on to win 2-0 with Erling Haaland becoming the fastest player to score 50 Champions League goals. The City great was making his return to the Etihad Stadium after leaving the club at the end of last season as a free agent. He was given a hero's welcome by City fans and then given an ovation as he left the field.

Di Lorenzo was sent off in the 21st minute following a VAR review for bringing down Erling Haaland just outside the box.

De Bruyne's number was raised five minutes later to be replaced by Mathias Olivera.

In a 10-year spell at City, De Bruyne helped the club win 16 major trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

City said in May that it would erect a statue in his honor outside the stadium to mark his status as one of its greatest players. The club also installed a mosaic of De Bruyne at its academy and named a road on its campus after him.

De Bruyne returned to the field at the end of the match to do a lap of honor with his former City teammates and was serenaded again by fans.

