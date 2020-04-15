Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Juventus Duo Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani Cleared Of Coronavirus

Updated: 15 April 2020 21:15 IST

Daniele Rugani was the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with the virus on March 11.

Juventus Duo Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani Cleared Of Coronavirus
Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani have recovered from coronavirus. © Twitter

Juventus said Wednesday that French midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Italian defender Daniele Rugani had recovered from coronavirus after testing positive for it last month. Rugani was the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with the virus on March 11. World Cup winner Matuidi also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days later. 

"Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-Covid 19. The tests came back with negative results," the club said in a statement.

"The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime."

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala documented how he "struggled to breathe" after coming down with the virus on March 21, although the club did not provide an update on the Argentine.

Dybala had said he was doing better late last month after displaying "strong symptoms".

