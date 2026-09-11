Many Real Madrid fans were disappointed when the club extended Vinicius Junior's contract this summer, amid speculation he might depart for Arsenal. The Brazilian remains one of the key players of the modern Madrid era, having scored the winning goal in the Champions League final in 2022 and netting again as Madrid won the showpiece in 2024. However, along with superstars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, finding balance in a team built around three players who are largely focused on attacking has proven difficult for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa could not manage it and each left the club over the past two seasons, having failed to win a major trophy since Mbappe's arrival.

Madrid president Florentino Perez, however, has long backed Vinicius.

The winger was his bet when signed at the age of 16 in 2017 and, after helping deliver two Champions League titles, remains a central part of the Madrid chief's plans.

Veteran coach Jose Mourinho was brought back to the Santiago Bernabeu in part to make Madrid's luxury pieces fit together and pull them in line after a chaotic 2025/26 campaign.

The Portuguese coach has acknowledged the difficulty of the task, but believes he can find a solution.

"Tactically, it could be tricky..." admitted Mourinho in August. "(But) they don't play in incompatible positions."

Vinicius has made a promising start statistically but has yet to rediscover the decisive edge that made him one of the most feared forwards in Europe.

Mourinho described him as not yet being at his best after Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter Milan, although he praised the Brazilian's work-rate.

The winger was also whistled by some supporters during the second half before being substituted in the closing stages.

Mourinho walked over to him as he left the pitch and accompanied him towards the bench in a show of support.

"He deserves all my respect. He's not at his best, and we all see that," said Mourinho.

"He's the first to know it and is working very hard to be the Vinicius that decides match after match.

"While not being at his peak, he's working harder than ever, be it in training or in games."

Mourinho recalled the forward's goals against Benfica last season, with Vinicius netting in both legs to eliminate the Portuguese outfit.

"The Vini who is at his best kills games," continued Mourinho.

"Like he killed me in the past when I was with Benfica."

Back on track

The victory over Inter gave Madrid a morale boost after a 1-0 defeat at Real Betis in La Liga last week, their first setback of the season.

They now turn their attention back to the Spanish top flight, where they host Rayo Vallecano on Saturday knowing they cannot afford another slip if they are to keep pace with defending champions Barcelona at the top.

Vinicius has insisted he can play alongside Mbappe and said Mourinho helped convince him there was nowhere better for him to be than Real Madrid.

The coach, meanwhile, has stressed the importance of the forward's willingness to work without the ball.

"When he hasn't been able to defend, it's been due to fatigue, but he put in a very good effort during the game," said Mourinho.

"I have to appreciate that, and I have great respect for the Vini Junior I have encountered.

"The time will come when he decides matches."

That effort was more evident against Inter, when Vinicius made nine recoveries despite not finding joy in attack himself, although his detractors in the Bernabeu did not necessarily appreciate it.

For Mourinho, that work-rate may be enough in the short term while he works at finding the most ruthless version of Vinicius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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