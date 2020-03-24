Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho decided to make the most of his free time out of the ongoing Premier League break due to the coronavirus pandemic by engaging in community service. At a time when everyone is forced into self-isolation to prevent the spreading of deadly COVID-19, Jose Mourinho was seen helping deliver food and other essential goods to the elderly so they didn't have to leave their home and risk virus infection. The photos and videos of Jose Mourinho's noble initiative are going viral on the internet.

José Mourinho delivered food and other essentials to the elderly and vulnerable yesterday so they didn't have to leave their home and risk coronavirus infection.



What a man. pic.twitter.com/avN1eO2KaG — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 24, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world sports to a grinding halt. The Premier League matches have been postponed until April 30 at the earliest.

On Tuesday, the UEFA confirmed the postponement of the Champions League, Europa League and women's Champions League finals -- originally scheduled for May -- due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no new date given.

In the Premier League, Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are placed eighth on the points table, seven points adrift of the top four.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Liverpool await the resumption of the league to aim for a first English title in 30 years.

Prior to the virus suspension, Tottenham's 4-0 aggregate thrashing by Leipzig added the misery of their early Champions League exit to a season in which the 2019 finalists have been brought crashing back down to earth.

A never-say-die spirit carried Spurs to the club's first-ever final in Europe's top club competition last year after memorable fightbacks at Barcelona, Manchester City and Ajax.

(With AFP inputs)