Al Hilal sacked their Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus on Saturday days after the Saudi giants were beaten in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League. The Riyadh-based side, who will play at the newly expanded Club World Cup in June-July in the United States, lost 3-1 to fellow Saudi club Al Ahli on Tuesday. Defending champions Al Hilal are second as the Saudi Pro League approaches its conclusion, six points behind leaders Al Ittihad. Mohammed Al-Shalhoub will take charge following Jesus's exit.

"The Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Club Company has agreed with the Portuguese head coach of the first team Jorge Jesus to terminate the contractual relationship between them," the club said in a statement on social media.

The 70-year-old Jesus was in charge since 2023 in what was his second spell with Al Hilal.

A long managerial career has taken in his native Portugal, notably with Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, and he has also coached in Brazil and Turkey.

Al Hilal's squad includes former Newcastle and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and ex-Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo.

