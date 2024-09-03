In a thrilling Durand Cup 2024 final against Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United fought extreme odds to emerge victorious. The victory isn't just for the players, the coach and the support staff who worked hard for years, enabling the team to lift its first major trophy, but also for its owner, John Abraham. The actor bought NorthEast United for the first time in 2013, putting his own money to become the sole owner. While most of the other franchises were bought by corporates, John let his passion do the talking, and it took 11 years for him to reap the desired rewards.

Though NorthEast United are yet to win the Indian Super League, the country's premier football competition, the Durand Cup win against giants Mohun Bagan, is truly a moment to be cherished.

As football fans in India celebrate NorthEast United's success, an old interview of the actor John Abraham has surfaced were he spoke about suffering losses each year because of his ownership of NorthEast United.

''Every year, I suffer big losses (by investing in NUFC). I am an individual owner. The rest of the teams are owned by multi-billion dollar corporates. It becomes difficult for me to compete with them. I want to represent my team NorthEast United with a lot of pride. I cry when they lose but I love them. I have created it from scratch. I hope someone else takes it forward and does bigger things. I hope I get government backing," John could be heard saying in the video.

But, the actor finally had a moment of fulfilment as NorthEast United defeated Mohun Bagan 4-3 in the Duran Cup final.

"The feeling of winning the Durand Cup has not yet sunk in. This is just a lesson for all to never give up, to hold on to the team and support the team, not just in winning times but even when we are losing," John said after the game.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel and we proved it! Congratulations to the entire team and the staff... I am just a representation standing here talking on their behalf. The real heroes are the staff, the coach, players, and everyone involved in making this team," he said before adding, "Big congratulations to the team for making this happen. Also, to those fans, who stood by us and supported us through thick and thin... Thank you so much!"