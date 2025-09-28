Thomas Frank said the Premier League is "relentless" after his Tottenham side needed Joao Palhinha's stoppage-time strike to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Saturday. The visitors, who had lost all of their previous five league games, were on course for a deserved win through Santiago Bueno's goal on 54 minutes. However, Palhinha provided the quality Tottenham had lacked all night with a brilliant finish four minutes into added time to snatch a point.

Spurs move up to third in the table despite winning just one of their last four league games.

"Of course we'd like the three points but it's good to get one. It's a reminder this league is relentless," said Frank.

"I think the foundation is in a good place. Defending well, working hard, running hard. The offensive part of it is the thing we have to add layers to. I'd have loved us to do more today."

Tottenham had started brightly as Sam Johnstone turned Mohammed Kudus' header from close range onto the bar.

Kudus then arrowed a fine strike into the top corner after a one-two with Lucas Bergvall, but the Ghanaian was flagged offside.

After a slow start, Wolves began to gain a foothold and were close to a half-time lead themselves when former Tottenham defender Matt Doherty hit the woodwork.

Much has been made of Spurs' improvement from set-pieces since Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou.

However, it was from a corner that Tottenham conceded the opening goal.

Ladislav Krejci's header was parried by Guglielmo Vicario but the ball fell perfectly for Santiago Bueno to turn into an empty net.

The goal suddenly infused Wolves with belief as they bossed the second half and should have added to their lead.

"In the end it's difficult to accept," said Wolves boss Vitor Pereira.

"We controlled the game in the second half. The spirit was there, everything was there but the last minute."

A brilliant team move teed up Hugo Bueno, who could only fire straight at Vicario with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Spurs had failed to even register a shot on target in the second period until deep into added time when Mathys Tel cushioned a cross into the path of Palhinha, who curled into the far corner from outside the box.

Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the table, but do close to within three points of safety.

