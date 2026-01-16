Ahead of the Manchester derby, Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko reflected on adjusting to the Premier League's intensity, recent goal-scoring form, and praised the new manager Michael Carrick's detail-oriented approach. Speaking to JioHotstar, Benjamin Sesko shared his settling-in thoughts ahead of the Manchester derby: "Life in Manchester is great so far—I love the city and the top-class training ground. Training here is always fun. Off-pitch, I enjoy coffee shops and good restaurants."

On his early days in Manchester United:

"It's been really good—a totally new life, everything on another level. Once your body and mind adjust, you see how great it is and what a pleasure to play for this club. So far, I've really liked it."

On Premier League's game intensity:

“Premier League is on another level. Everything is way faster; you must be perfect every second, no time to think twice. Plus, everyone is very physical."

On adjusting to the Premier League's pace:

“The transition is big, so body and mind need time to adapt to the speed. It takes a couple of weeks or months."

On recent goal hauls, teamwork and preparation ahead of the Manchester derby:

“The work I've put in, plus teammates now understand my movements and effort on chances. Hard work always pays off—this shows in my last two games with 2-3 goals."

On how recent goals have boosted his confidence and team focus:

“It's true—scoring sparks confidence instantly. For me, the key is helping the team now; team success is everything. I want us to win together, contributing goals to secure victories."

On the brace he scored against Burnley:

“That moment was crucial—I positioned to score. Video shows it looked pre-planned, but it flowed naturally. Hard work off the pitch on positioning pays off in those key moments."

On Manchester United's interim coach Michael Carrick:

"He's a legend here who knows the club inside out. I like him as a person and coach—this week's training has been excellent, leaving us well-prepared. Everyone's enjoying it and looking forward."

On Carrick's detailed approach and team rapport:

"I sense his energy and the knowledge he instils in us—he's highly detailed, which I love. We'll get along great as a team. Looking forward to working with him."

He also expressed excitement for Carrick's first game as a coach, the Manchester derby:

"I'm really looking forward to it—this derby means so much to fans and is special by name alone. We're prepared, believe we can play well, stay organised, and give our best."

On the stakes of beating Manchester City:

"It'd be massive to beat them—they've dominated for a decade, but it won't be easy. We must stay focused and detail-oriented; one lapse means conceding. Everyone needs to be 100 percent."

