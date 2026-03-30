If Italy is going to qualify for its first World Cup in 12 years, the Azzurri's defenders are going to have to contain a striker they respect and know well. Bosnia and Herzegovina's 40-year-old forward Edin Dzeko has been a club teammate of all three of Italy's starting defenders. Dzeko played with Gianluca Mancini and Riccardo Calafiori while he was at Roma from 2015-21. Having then moved to Inter Milan, Dzeko teamed with Alessandro Bastoni on the squad that reached the 2023 Champions League final.

Italy and Inter winger Federico Dimarco contacted Dzeko to congratulate him after Bosnia beat Wales in a penalty shootout last week to set up Tuesday's playoff final against the four-time World Cup champion.

Dzeko's headed equalizer in the second half against Wales was his 73rd international goal. At 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), Dzeko excels in the air — where Italy's defenders often struggle.

“Edin is a great player and a great person,” Dimarco said. “I saw him on vacation over the summer and I've maintained a nice relationship with him.”

Dimarco will have to momentarily set aside the relationship, though, with Italy desperate to avoid missing out on a third consecutive World Cup.

Italy was eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia, respectively, in qualifying playoffs for the last two World Cups.

In last week's European playoff semifinals, Italy beat Northern Ireland 2-0.

Tuesdays' other playoff finals are: Sweden vs. Poland; Turkey vs. Kosovo; and Denmark vs. the Czech Republic.

Bosnia has chosen to host the playoff in the 14,000-seat Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, which is surrounded by apartment towers overlooking the field.

The stadium's capacity will be reduced by 20% following punishment from UEFA for discriminatory and racist abuse by fans during Bosnia's game against Romania in November.

Italy is concerned over the status of the stadium's pitch after a recent snowfall in Bosnia.

“We're expecting a difficult atmosphere,” Dimarco said. “But if we're able to remain in the right frame of mind for 95 minutes, I think we can get the result.”

Bosnia has seized upon video footage of Italy's players celebrating after seeing the victory over Wales — as if they considered Bosnia an easier opponent than Wales.

“It was an instinctive reaction,” Dimarco said. “I certainly did not disrespect either Bosnia or Bosnians.”

The referee for the match in Bosnia will be Clement Turpin of France, who was also in charge when Italy was beaten 1-0 at home by North Macedonia in the playoff semifinals four years ago.

Dimarco has been a consistent force on the left wing for Serie A leader Inter this season with six goals and 15 assists.

The only World Cup he's played in was the Under-20 version in 2017 when Italy finished third with Dimarco scoring in the quarterfinals.

“I've always said that goals and assists don't interest me unless they help the team achieve results,” Dimarco said.

Italy's attack got a boost in the second half against Northern Ireland when Pio Esposito replaced Mateo Retegui. Now the 20-year-old Esposito could start in Retegui's place alongside Moise Kean in Bosnia

Dimarco also plays with Esposito at Inter.

“He's a special kid,” Dimarco said. “He's mature for his age and always gives 100% — both in matches and in training. … He just needs to be left alone and we shouldn't put too much pressure on him.”

The pressure is on Italy since an entire generation — basically anyone under 15 — has no memory of the last time the Azzurri played in the World Cup — an elimination loss to Uruguay in 2014 in Brazil mostly remembered for Luis Suarez's bite of Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder.

Just ask right winger Matteo Politano, who has won two Italian league titles at Napoli but at 32 has still never played in a World Cup.

“We all know what we're playing for,” Politano said. “For me, and for a few of the other senior players, it's probably our last chance.”

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