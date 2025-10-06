Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso called up Leonardo Spinazzola for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel after his Napoli teammate Matteo Politano picked up a hamstring injury on Sunday. Attacker Politano was forced to leave the field in the 50th minute of Napoli's 2-1 win over Genoa on Sunday, when he was also replaced by Spinazzola. Napoli coach Antonio Conte later confirmed a hamstring knock but neither he nor Napoli said for how long Politano would be out of action.

Spinazzola, who starred in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph before rupturing his Achilles tendon, has not played international football since June 2023.

The Azzurri face Estonia on Saturday night before hosting Israel in Udine, a match which will be prefaced by protests due to Israel's continued offensive in the Gaza Strip which has led to mass demonstrations in Italy.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, sit second in Group I, six points behind leaders Norway with a game in hand.

Only top spot in the group gives direct qualification to next summer's finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)