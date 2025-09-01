Indian Super League (ISL) football club East Bengal FC (EBFC) announced on Monday the mutual termination of their contract with striker Dimitrios Diamantakos. The Greek international joined the Red and Gold Brigade ahead of the 2024-25 season with high expectations, following his successful two-year stint with Kerala Blasters FC, where he netted double-digit goals in each of the two ISL seasons, as per a press release from the ISL.





Dimitrios Diamantakos and East Bengal FC have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We would like to thank Dimi 🇬🇷 for his services during his stint with the club. #ThankYouDimi pic.twitter.com/rBqE2HUC77 — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) September 1, 2025

At East Bengal FC, Diamantakos contributed nine goals across all competitions last season; four in the AFC Challenge League, four in the ISL, and one in the Durand Cup. However, Diamantakos' brightest moment during his stay with East Bengal FC came in the recently concluded Durand Cup, where his brace decided the fate of the Kolkata Derby. Courtesy of his goals, the Red and Gold Brigade edged past arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant to secure a place in the semi-final. However, they failed to cross the semi-final hurdle, succumbing to a shocking defeat against Diamond Harbour FC, according to the ISL press release.

That memorable derby display last month remained one of the highlights of his stint with the Red and Gold Brigade, with the semi-final against Diamond Harbour FC marking his final appearance for the club.