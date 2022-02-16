Edin Dzeko will take to the San Siro pitch with old friend Mohamed Salah when Inter Milan take on Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, a reminder of the havoc the pair used to cause together at Roma. After an anonymous time at Chelsea and signs of promise at Fiorentina, Salah's career really started to take off after arriving in the Italian capital in 2015. Once firmly established as strike partners under Luciano Spalletti, Dzeko and Salah hit it off in a big way, scoring 58 goals in all competitions in 2016-17 and helping Roma to second in Serie A as an ageing Francesco Totti was shunted aside.

Where will the Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

When will the Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, February 16. In terms of IST timing, the match will start on Thursday, February 17.

What time will Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match?

Promoted

The live streaming for Inter Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)