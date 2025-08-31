Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Updates, Leagues Cup Final: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami aim for glory as they square off against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. With 46 trophies under his belt already, Messi would be keen to lift the 47th title of his career - both for club and country -- in the Leagues Cup final. The Argentine sensation returned from injury to score a late brace that propelled Inter to a dramatic 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Orlando City in Wednesday's semi-finals. Inter Miami are aiming to add a second Leagues Cup title in three years, having the lifted the title in Messi's first season at the club in 2023. However, they face an in-form Sounders side who have lost just one of their last 14 matches.
Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup LIVE Updates From Lumen Field, Seattle
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Seattle Midfield A Notch Above Inter Miami?
The combination of Roldan, Vargas, Ferreira does add a lot of quality to Seattle’s midfield in this Leagues Cup final clash against Inter Miami. Some pundits feel that Seattle have the upper hand in this fixture, especially because of this midfield. We’ll have to wait for a little while to see what exactly the Sounders have to offer today!
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Playes Out To Warm Up
Both sets of players have come out for the warm up. A special focus on Lionel Messi as he guides his troops from the No. 10 position. Rodrigo de Paul, Messi's Argentina teammate, starting in a hybrid right-wing role which might make things tricky for Seattle Sounders. We aren't too far away from kick-off now.
Leagues Cup Final: La Galaxy Beat Orlandy City In 3rd Place Playoff
Meanwhile, in the third-place match between LA Galaxy and Orlando City, the Los Angeles team has emerged triumphant 2-1, with goals from Germany legend Marco Reus and Joseph Paintsill. Martin Ojeda managed to score Orlando City's only goal but that wasn't enough. Courtesy of the victory, LA Galaxy has secured the third place spot to advance to next year's CONCAF Champions Cup.
Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Live: Messi Nears Half-Century Of Trophies
One of the most decorated players in football history, Lionel Messi has already won 46 trophies in his career -- both internationally and domestically -- and now he is on the cusp of wining his 47th. Can Inter Miami get the better of Seattle Sounders today?
Leagues Cup Final 2025 Live: Inter Miami XI Out
We also take a look at the Inter Miami XI. The likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, etc. all start for Inter Miami in the title-decider.
Inter Miami XI vs Seattle
Messi starts
Leagues Cup Final 2025 Live: Seattle Sounders XI
It is't just the Inter Miami side that is full of superstars. Even Seattle Sounders have some excellent players in the team, that is why they are in the final today.
Our Leagues Cup Final Starting XI!
#SEAvMIA
Leagues Cup Final: Lionel Messi Confirmed To Start As No. 10
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders. There were slight concerns over Lionel Messi's availability in the match but Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has confirmed that he is available for the final. It's all about how and if Seattle Sounders will be able stop him now!