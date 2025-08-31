Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Updates, Leagues Cup Final: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami aim for glory as they square off against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. With 46 trophies under his belt already, Messi would be keen to lift the 47th title of his career - both for club and country -- in the Leagues Cup final. The Argentine sensation returned from injury to score a late brace that propelled Inter to a dramatic 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Orlando City in Wednesday's semi-finals. Inter Miami are aiming to add a second Leagues Cup title in three years, having the lifted the title in Messi's first season at the club in 2023. However, they face an in-form Sounders side who have lost just one of their last 14 matches.

