When Brazil came to India for an international friendly, no one expected the hosts to win. The result was expected as Brazil secured a 4-0 triumph. While there weren't any goals for Indians to celebrate, there were a few moments that did make fans believe that there was hope. One of those moments was Indian midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad nutmegging Douglas Santon. The moment arguably was the highlight of the game, as far as the Indian side is concerned. It soon became the most-talked-about episode from Team India's perspective, with videos being cut and shared on Instagram, X and other platforms.

There were a few other moments to cherish as well. Be it Ryan Williams' gorgeous turn on the right wing that left his marker floundering, or Manvir Singh running in behind the Brazil defence. But it was Sahal's nutmeg of Santon that floored fans.

NUTMEG! Abdul Sahal Samad bringing the samba to the Samba Boys! Watch #INDvBRA LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Aath & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyAATH #IndiaKiSabseBadiParty https://t.co/QfW44Pa7ii — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 3, 2026

As Indians reflect on the 0-4 loss against Brazil, some words of encouragement came from the touring team's coach Carlo Ancelotti, who lauded the hosts for the effort they showed on the field.

"They tried to play their game. They defended, they were organised, they tried to play counter-attack. I think they played a good game," the 67-year-old celebrated coach said after the match.

"We had difficulty opening the score, but the moment we opened the score with Estevao, we had more opportunities to better control the game.

"It was a good experience. We gave a minute to the players that maybe was good for them to have a test. I think it was a good game, entertaining, with good intensity. India did its part to try to defend, play counter-attack," he added.

The wide gulf between the teams was evident as Brazil enjoyed 65.8 per cent of possession against India's 34.2 per cent of ball time. The South Americans had 20 attempts to score against India's nine, and registered seven on target while India managed three.

The visitors also had a clear edge in attacking touches inside the box, 29-12, and completed 156 successful passes in the final third compared to India's 29. Brazil's passing was sharper too -- 90.3 per cent accuracy from 652 passes, against India's 83.6 per cent from 330.

India on the other hand made 23 clearances and six tackles, while Brazil made 14 clearances and 13 tackles. But for Ancelotti, the match was beyond those numbers or the eventual result, and for him, it was a chance to assess some new-generation Brazilian players.

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