The Indian women's senior team will undergo its first national camp since the coronavirus-forced lockdown, in Goa from December 1, kick-starting its preparations for the 2022 AFC Asian Cup with a host of health safety measures. As many as 30 players have been summoned by head coach Maymol Rocky for the camp. The 2022 edition of the continental event will be hosted in India. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for the resumption of the team training, which lays down numerous COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in an exhaustive manner.

National teams director Abhishek Yadav said the team is eager to return to the field as soon as possible.

"The team is eager to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. The last few months have been unprecedented but we are taking cautious steps to take Indian football forward together.

"The AFC Women's Asian Cup is in sight and we have to be at the top of our preparations by the time the tournament kicks off."

He stressed that the safety of the team is of paramount importance.

"We have formulated the safety protocols from the protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India; Sports Authority of India (SAI), our medical team and other stakeholders."

The SOP, as prescribed by Indian team doctor Shervin Sheriff, mandates that incoming players and support staff must get a COVID test (RT-PCR) done from an ICMR accredited laboratory prior to their departure from their hometowns.

If the RT-PCR test result comes negative, they can proceed to travel with necessary precautions.

After reaching Goa, a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) has to be done and if the result is negative, they can proceed to their respective rooms for seven days of quarantine. They will be tested again on Day 8, before joining training.

According to the SOP, the resumption of the camp shall comply with the guidelines laid down by the local authorities.

It should take place in a staged fashion with an initial phase of a small group (less than 10 persons) activities in a non-contact fashion while maintaining social distancing, before moving on to a subsequent phase of a large group (more than 10 persons) activities including full contact training/competition in sport.

Thermal screening shall be conducted before each training session and weekly check-up and monitoring are mandatory.

All areas within the training and accommodation premises shall be disinfected at regular intervals. A COVID Task Force shall be constituted at the training camp to guide and monitor all players and staff in the camp.

The list of players selected for the camp is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Narayanasamy Sowmiya.

DEFENDERS: Asem Roja Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Michel Margaret Castanha, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Pakpi Devi Yumlembam.

MIDFIELDERS: Grace Hauhnar Lalrampari, Manisha, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Sumithra Kamaraj, Kashmina, Pyari Xaxa.

FORWARDS: Jyoti, Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Renu, Jyoti, Soumya Guguloth, Heigrujam Daya Devi.

HEAD COACH: Maymol Rocky.