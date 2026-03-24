The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Women's Committee chairperson, Valanka Alemao, has criticised the federation, demanding answers regarding what she described as a series of embarrassing blunders surrounding India's AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in Australia. From ill-fitting jerseys to the poor scheduling of pre-tournament friendlies against "weaker opponents," Alemao expressed dissatisfaction with how the AIFF administration handled the team's preparation. In a strongly worded letter, she raised serious questions about the administration's ability to function productively.

In her letter, Alemao wrote: "...questions must be asked, and answers sought from those responsible for the series of blunders concerning the team, as it has caused huge embarrassment to the country at large."

She called for immediate corrective measures and a thorough review of decisions made leading up to the tournament, including the appointment of the new head coach, Amelia Valverde.

One of her sharpest criticisms was directed at the coaching staff. "Who decided to appoint Amelia Valverde of Costa Rica as the head coach, along with her two assistants, in January 2026 by sidelining Crispin Chhetri just six weeks before the tournament? What was the procedure followed for her appointment?"

Alemao reminded officials that she had flagged concerns well in advance. "In the Women's Committee meeting in December 2025, I mentioned several areas that needed to be attended to with regard to preparations, travel, stay, kits, etc. But everything was goofed up... Who decided to outsource all arrangements?"

The kit fiasco became a major talking point. The consignment was not only delayed, but when it finally reached the team hotel, players discovered the jerseys were the incorrect size. All 26 squad members signed a letter to the AIFF expressing their frustration, highlighting the negative impact on morale.

In her letter, Alemao asked bluntly: "...what happened to the kits provided to the Indian team? Who sent ill-fitting jerseys meant for junior players to Australia? Two days before the first match, the players had to endure such bizarre shocks."

She added: "News spread like wildfire that the local organisers helped the team secure proper jerseys. These questions must be raised, and those responsible for such blunders, which have brought shame to the nation, must be taken to task."

Beyond logistics, Alemao criticised the team's limited preparation, noting that India played only a handful of friendlies against weaker opposition. She also questioned the choice of training venues and the decision to outsource key arrangements.

India's campaign ended in disappointment, with the team finishing bottom of the group following three defeats and several goals conceded. With these results exposing deep structural issues, Alemao's letter has intensified calls for accountability within the AIFF. The spotlight has now shifted to governance, with mounting pressure to ensure such lapses are never repeated.