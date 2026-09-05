Uruguay has unveiled a strong squad for the upcoming September-October FIFA international window, with several of the country's biggest stars included as new head coach Diego Forlan begins his tenure at the helm of the national team. Uruguay announced the names of its players on September 5 for the upcoming clash against India, with the squad featuring an impressive mix of established internationals and emerging talents across all positions.

Among the headline names is Federico Valverde, the Real Madrid star included in the midfielders' list. He is joined by fellow high-profile internationals Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araujo and Brian Rodríguez.

The defensive department also boasts considerable experience, with Ronald Araujo, José María Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Guillermo Varela, Mathías Olivera and Sebastián Cáceres among the players named. Goalkeeping options include Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarín and Ignacio de Arruabarrena.

Up front, Uruguay have places for Darwin Nunez, along with Miguel Merentiel, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Martín Satriano and Alvaro Rodríguez. The announcement comes at the beginning of a new chapter for Uruguay following Marcelo Bielsa's departure, with legendary former striker Diego Forlán taking charge of the senior national team and the Under-20 side.

Estos son los reservados de Diego Forlán para la Fecha FIFA de setiembre-octubre ???? pic.twitter.com/XUYHOC0Qi8 — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) September 4, 2026

A 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner and 2011 Copa América champion, Diego Forlán scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for Uruguay. He enjoyed a celebrated club career with Manchester United, Villarreal, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan, and also featured in the Indian Super League (ISL), where he played for Mumbai City FC. Now, as Uruguay's head coach, Diego Forlán faces a new challenge as he prepares his side for the upcoming clash against India.

With established stars such as Valverde, Núñez, Araújo and Giménez featuring alongside a new generation of talent Uruguay's September–October window promises to offer an early glimpse into Diego Forlán's vision for the next chapter of La Celeste.

Kolkata is now gearing up to witness this star-studded Uruguay side in action, while the Indian team, under its coach Khalid Jamil, will be determined to put up a strong fight and deliver a memorable contest for football fans across the world. With all eyes set on the highly anticipated clash on October 6, the match represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Indian fans to see some of Uruguay's biggest stars take the field on home soil.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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