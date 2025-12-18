Indian men's football team captain Sandesh Jhingan on Wednesday questioned the logic of spending crores on Lionel Messi's high-profile 'GOAT Tour', saying the extravagance has forced him to think if anyone is really concerned about investing in Indian football, which has effectively come to a standstill. Messi's three-day tour saw unprecedented public frenzy and massive crowds in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

"It feels as though we are close to shutting everything down because there is no willingness to invest in football within India, yet crores were spent on this tour," Jhingan wrote in a candid Instagram post, voicing concern over the direction of the sport in the country.

The India skipper said the unprecedented public response to the tour headlined by Lionel Messi alongside Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez, revealed nation's priorities.

"What troubles me, however, and leaves me deeply reflective, is that at a time when our own football ecosystem is in jeopardy, arguably facing one of its most difficult phases, we stand on the brink of having no active domestic football ahead of us," he wrote.

The 30-year-old stopper said the disparity highlighted a harsh reality for those playing the game at home.

"What this tells me is that we do love the sport, but perhaps not enough to support our own players," Jhingan said.

The tour drew packed stadiums and premium-ticket crowds in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, but for many it turned out to be little more than a glorified, selfie-driven exhibition for the country's rich and famous.

The Kolkata leg descended into chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium, with spectators, many of whom had paid high prices for tickets, alleging that they were unable to get a proper glimpse of Messi, who was on the field for about 20 minutes but remained surrounded by a crowd that included state minister Aroop Biswas.

The event eventually spiralled into complete mayhem, leading to the arrest of organiser Shatadru Datta.

"Now that the euphoria of the past few days of the entire country suddenly embracing football has settled somewhat, I felt compelled to share my thoughts," Jhingan wrote.

"First and foremost, it genuinely made me happy to see that our country does love football, that it can fill stadiums to full capacity and that people are willing to spend lakhs to witness the sport." However, Jhingan said the contrast with the current state of Indian football left him deeply reflective.

India's domestic football has effectively come to a standstill, with no official broadcast partner in place and both the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League yet to commence.

Accepting criticism aimed at the national team's performances, Jhingan said results cannot be separated from the system that produces them.

"I am aware of the criticism that comes our way, and I accept responsibility for performances," he wrote.

"But football does not exist in isolation. Anyone who truly understands the game knows how profoundly structure, stability, and belief influence what ultimately happens on the pitch." Despite the frustration, Jhingan expressed hope that Indian football could recover from its current malaise.

"We have had good days before. And we can have them again," he wrote, adding, "Honestly, I find myself questioning many things now."

