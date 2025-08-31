India were on Sunday crowned champions of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championships, despite suffering a 3-4 loss to Bangladesh in their last league match in Thimpu, Bhutan on Sunday. This was India's lone defeat in the tournament which was played among four countries in a double round-robin format. India topped the league table with 15 points after six matches and thus declared winners of the tournament. They had secured the title even before Sunday's match after winning five matches on the trot.

India had earlier beaten Bangladesh 2-0 in the first league clash between the two sides on August 22.

Bangladesh made a dream start when Purnima Marma scored in the opening minute, before Anushka Kumari equalised for India in the ninth. Alpi Akter restored Bangladesh's lead in the 34th minute, and Sauravi Prity made it 3-1 in the 48th.

India staged a fightback with Pritika Barman reducing the margin in the 65th minute and skipper Julan drawing level in the 89th. But Prity struck again in stoppage time to hand Bangladesh the win at the Changlimithang Stadium.

The Indian team will now base in Bengaluru to continue preparations for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in October in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

