India vs Thailand LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: The Indian football team take on Thailand in a crucial friendly on Wednesday. It is India's final game ahead of the all-important AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Hong Kong on June 10. The Indian attack will be led by Sunil Chhetri, while Sandesh Jhingan is the team captain. India enter the match in decent form, having been unbeaten in their last four international matches. All eyes will also be on forwards Lallianzuala Chhangte and Liston Colaco, who could be X-factors in the match.

India vs Thailand LIVE Streaming, Football Friendly LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Thailand, football friendly match take place?

The India vs Thailand, football friendly match will take place on Wednesday, June 4 (IST).

Where will the India vs Thailand, football friendly match be held?

The India vs Thailand, football friendly match will be held at the Thammasat Stadium, Thailand.

What time will the India vs Thailand, football friendly match start?

The India vs Thailand, football friendly match will start at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Thailand, football friendly match?

The India vs Thailand, football friendly match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Thailand, football friendly match?

The India vs Thailand, football friendly match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)