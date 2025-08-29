India vs Tajikistan Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: The Indian football team are 2-1 in first half of their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match against Tajikistan on Friday. Anwar Ali opened the scoring for India while Sandesh Jhingan doubled the lead. Indian football begins a new chapter under head coach Khalid Jamil who has picked a new-look squad for the competition. The CAFA Nations Cup will also serve as a preparation for the Indian footballers ahead of their crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches. There are no Mohun Bagan Super Giant players in the India squad after the club refused to release them. Star striker Sunil Chhetri was left out of the squad for the tournament.
Follow India vs Tajikistan Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 here -
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: India on the back foot
The goal has put Tajikistan in a good place. Although they are trailing in this game, they have shown a lot of fight in the last 5 minutes. India have been a little complacent after the first two goals and this will have to be addressed by the new head coach.
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: India concede
India have conceded and it was completely against the run of play. Samiev with the goal for Tajikistan and it was not something that Khalid Jamil would have predicted. A mistake in the defence as Jhingan lost his man and Samiev just guided the ball past Gurpreet into the goal.
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: Defensive resilience
The feature of the Khalid Jamil era has been the defensive resilience and how he has used his centre backs. Both Jhingan and Anwar have performed their defensive responsibilities brilliantly but what has surprised Tajikistan is how much they are using their physicality to dominate the game on the opposition's half.
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: India double lead
India have doubled their lead! It is another defender who gets the goal and this time, it is Sandesh Jhingan. Bheke produced the perfect header at the end of a cross from Anwar but it was saved by the keeper. However, Jhingan was in the perfect position to guide it into the goal.
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: India in control
Swift response by Tajikistan as they are looking to bomb the opposition penalty box with crosses. However, with Anwar Ali and Jhingan as CBs, India have the strength to keep the chances at bay and they have not been bothered by them yet.
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: India take lead
India have taken the lead and it is the first goal of the Khalid Jamil era! A long throw into the Tajikistan box and there was a lot of activity followed by a scrappy goal. Anwar Ali claims it and India have the dream start.
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: Match underway
The match is underway. India will be looking to start proceedings on a positive note. It is a young side with a mix of experience under the leadership of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and an early goal can do wonders for the fortunes of the Indian football team as well as head coach Khalid Jamil.
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: National anthems
The two teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are minutes away from the start of this match and it promises to be an entertaining one.
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: New coach, new fortune?
This will be a major test for head coach Khalid Jamil. India did not win a single game in the calendar year but under Jamil, India have chosen a new-look side. However, will that change their fortunes?
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: Tajikistan playing XI
Muhriddin Hasanov, Akhtam Nazarov, Zoir Dzhuraboev, Manuchehr Safarov, Alisher Jalilov, Alisher Shukurov, Sheriddin Boboev, Shervoni Mabatshoev, Ehsoni Panshanbe, Shahrom Samiev
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: India playing XI
Khalid Jamil names his first XI as #BlueTigers head coach— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 29, 2025
Watch 🇹🇯🇮🇳 in the #CAFANationsCup2025 LIVE at 21:00 ISTon @FanCode#TJKIND #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/xujBezZ2fd
India vs Tajikistan LIVE: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 encounter between India and Tajikistan. A huge game as India will be playing for the first time under new head coach Khalid Jamil. Also, a new look squad under the captaincy of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who will be looking to prove themselves in the absence of Sunil Chhetri.