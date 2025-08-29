India vs Tajikistan Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: The Indian football team are 2-1 in first half of their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match against Tajikistan on Friday. Anwar Ali opened the scoring for India while Sandesh Jhingan doubled the lead. Indian football begins a new chapter under head coach Khalid Jamil who has picked a new-look squad for the competition. The CAFA Nations Cup will also serve as a preparation for the Indian footballers ahead of their crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches. There are no Mohun Bagan Super Giant players in the India squad after the club refused to release them. Star striker Sunil Chhetri was left out of the squad for the tournament.

Follow India vs Tajikistan Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 here -