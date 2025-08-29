India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup Group B Match Live Streaming: India begin their first ever CAFA Nations Cup campaign with a match against co-hosts Tajikistan at Hisor, Tajikistan on Friday. The action takes place far away from the turmoil the clubs of the 23-member squad have been facing due to the uncertainty over the future of Indian Super League (ISL). Newly-appointed head coach Khalid Jamil's task is cut out as he is taking the eight-nation tournament of mostly Central Asian countries as a preparation for the more crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Singapore on October 9 and 14.

Jamil also had to come here without Mohun Bagan Super Giant players, seven of whom were not released by the club on the ground that the tournament does not strictly fall in the FIFA international match window.

Star striker Sunil Chhetri was also left out after Jamil spoke to him "as it is just a preparatory tournament" for the more important Asian Cup qualifiers.

India have been placed in Group B with Iran and Afghanistan are the other two teams in it.

Group A, meanwhile, consists of co-hosts Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Oman.

The top teams from each group will play each other in the final, while the two second-placed teams will face off in the third-place match, both to be played on September 8.

When will the India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match take place?

The India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match will take place on Friday, August 29.

Where will the India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match be held?

The India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match will be held at Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan.

When will the India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match start?

The India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match?

The India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match?

The India vs Tajikistan, CAFA Nations Cup match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs