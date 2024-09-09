India vs Syria LIVE Score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: 0-1 Down, India Take Drastic Step vs Syria
India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: India trail 0-1 against Syria at half-time in their Intercontinental Cup match in Hyderabad on Monday.
India vs Syria LIVE Updates: India trail 0-1 against Syria at half-time in their Intercontinental Cup 2024 match in Hyderabad. Mahmoud Al Aswad opened the scoring for Syria in the seventh minute. Ranked 93rd in the world, Syria pose a huge challenge for new India coach Manolo Marquez in only his second game in charge. India come into this clash after playing a goalless draw against Mauritius in their opening match. India are eyeing their second consecutive Intercontinental Cup triumph, and third overall. Syria beat Mauritius 2-0 on Friday, which means they hold an advantage heading into the final game.
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Syria LIVE Score, Intercontinental Cup 2024 from Gachibowli Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad:
- 20:22 (IST)India vs Syria LIVE: Still hope?India have been more composed and cohesive tonight than at any point against Mauritius. However, up against a better team, they've been cut open a few times, one of which led to the only goal of the game.But with only a one goal deficit, India will still retain hope.HT: IND 0-1 SYR
- 20:17 (IST)India vs Syria LIVE: Sahal tests Syria!Sahal drives a low shot at goal, but the goalkeeper makes a superb save. A multitude of chances follow, specially for Chhangte and Poojary at the edge of the box, but Syria scramble to defend. Two minutes of stoppage time.45+1' IND 0-1 SYR
- 19:59 (IST)India vs Syria LIVE: Chance for India!Nandha finds some space and curls in a cross from the left wing. Manvir leaps to reach it but the goalkeeper collects. Couple of moments later, another cross from the left, this time by Subhasish. Chhangte rises but sees his header go over.26' IND 0-1 SYR
- 19:16 (IST)India vs Syria LIVE: What to expectA solid defensive game is probably the approach that India will take heading into a tie against a side ranked 31 spots above them in the FIFA rankings.If previous games are anything to go by, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has a big night ahead of him.
- 19:06 (IST)India vs Syria LIVE: The SEVEN changes!Here are the seven changes that Manolo Marquez has made:GK: Amrinder out, Gurpreet inRB: Asish Rai out, Nikhil Poojary inCB: Sana Singh out, Anwar Ali inLB: Jay Gupta out, Subhasish Bose inCM: Apuia out, Suresh inAM: Thapa out, Sahal inLW: Liston out, Nandha in
- 18:52 (IST)India vs Syria LIVE: India's starting XIHere is India's starting lineup vs Syria:
Just in: Team News for #INDSYR!— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 9, 2024
& Watch LIVE action on @sports18 and @JioCinema #Intercontinentalcup #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/QUqZ8Mwh7Q