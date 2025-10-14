India vs Singapore Live Streaming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Telecast: India look to take a big step in the qualification race as they take on Singapore in the third round of AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers in Goa on Tuesday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams in 5 days after they played out a 1-1 draw in Singapore. India have 2 points from 3 matches in the qualifiers with a draw against Bangladesh and a narrow loss against Hong Kong. On the other hand, Singapore are second in the group with 5 points from 3 matches. Only the group winner will qualify.

India vs Singapore Live Streaming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier be played?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier will be played from Tuesday, October 14 (IST).

Where will the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match be held?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

What time will the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match start?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)