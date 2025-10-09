India vs Singapore Live Streaming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: The Indian football team faces a stern test against Singapore in their final group game of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. It has been a really chaotic past couple of weeks in Indian football, with several players missing the first half of the national camp after they were not released by their respective clubs. Veteran marksman Sunil Chhetri is back for the Blue Tigers, having been rested for the CAFA Nations Cup in August-September by head coach Khalid Jamil. The visitors are currently bottom in Group C with one point from two matches so far. Any slip-up could jeopardise India's chances of making it to the main tournament in 2027, for which only the group winners will qualify.

India vs Singapore Live Streaming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier be played?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier will be played from Thursday, October 9 (IST).

Where will the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match be held?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will be held at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

What time will the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match start?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will start at 5 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier?

The India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

