India vs Singapore, Live Updates, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027: India take on Singapore in their final group stage match of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. India have just one point from 2 matches after a draw against Bangladesh and a narrow loss against Hong Kong. The match against Singapore is extremely important as India need a victory to give themselves a good shot at qualification. Singapore lead the group with 4 points and only the group-winner will qualify. Sunil Chhetri made his return to the side after the star footballer was rested for the CAFA Nations Cup by head coach Khalid Jamil.

Follow India vs Singapore, Live Updates, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 here:

Oct 09, 2025 17:08 (IST)
India vs Singapore LIVE: Defensive wall

Singapore have the majority of attacks in this game but India's defensive performance deserves a lot of applause. They have held their position brilliantly and have been mostly successful in dealing with all the dangerous crosses into the box.

Oct 09, 2025 17:03 (IST)
India vs Singapore LIVE: Early attack

An early attack for India as Chhangte made a stunning run down the wings but his cross was collected comfortably by the Singapore goalkeeper.

Oct 09, 2025 17:01 (IST)
India vs Singapore LIVE: First half is underway

The first half is underway. Crucial match for India as they have just one point from 2 matches. A win against Singapore will put them in a good position.

Oct 09, 2025 16:46 (IST)
India vs Singapore LIVE: Singapore playing XI

Izwan Mahbud; Ryhan Stewart, Hariss Harun, Safuwan Baharuddin, Glenn Kweh; Song Ui-Young, Kyoga Nakamura, Shah Shahiran; Harhys Stewart, Ikshan Fandi, Shawal Anuar

Oct 09, 2025 16:42 (IST)
India vs Singapore LIVE: India playing XI

Oct 09, 2025 16:41 (IST)
India vs Singapore LIVE: Captaincy pick

Head coach Khalid Jamil made a number of captaincy changes during the CAFA Nations Cup but in the must-win clash against Singapore, he has entrusted the leadership of the side to veteran goal-keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Oct 09, 2025 16:40 (IST)
India vs Singapore LIVE: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier between India and Singapore. A huge game for both India and head coach Khalid Jamil with respect to qualification.

