India vs Oman Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India are 0-0 in the first half against Oman in their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place playoff match in Hisor on Monday. Both Oman and India finished second in their respective groups to set up the third-fourth place match. Uzbekistan and Iran will play in the final in Tashkent, also on Monday, after topping Group A and B respectively. Ranked 54 places above India (133rd), Oman start as favourites at the Hisor Central Stadium, though Khalid Jamil's team may have the advantage of having played three earlier matches at the same venue. 

Here are the Live Updates for India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup match -

Sep 08, 2025 17:36 (IST)
India vs Oman LIVE: India survive early attack

An early attack from Oman and the striker received the ball just in front of the goal. However, way too many bodies in his way and India were able to clear the ball. 

Sep 08, 2025 17:31 (IST)
India vs Oman LIVE: We are underway

The first half is underway and a crucial period of play for both teams. India will surely be underdogs but considering their recent form, they are well and truly capable of pulling off a surprise.

Sep 08, 2025 17:28 (IST)
India vs Oman LIVE: Change in strategy

Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jithin and Vikram Pratap Singh are all in the playing XI and that shows a big change in India's approach. A faster and more aggressive team to begin proceedings against Oman and it will be interesting to see how they navigate the initial few minutes.

Sep 08, 2025 17:26 (IST)
India vs Oman LIVE: Players out in the middle

The players from both teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start of the game.

Sep 08, 2025 17:17 (IST)
India vs Oman LIVE: New captain for India

Another game and coach Khalid Jamil has opted for another change in captaincy. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is once again leading the team with two separate captains in the last two matches.

Sep 08, 2025 17:08 (IST)
India vs Oman LIVE: Historic feat

This is the first time that India have taken place in CAFA Nations Cup and a third place finish will be a huge achievement for the new-look team. Under Khalid Jamil, they have shown solidity in defense but goalscoring still remains somewhat of a concern.

Sep 08, 2025 17:03 (IST)
India vs Oman LIVE: Oman playing XI

Mukhaini (GK); Mabrook, Al Khamisi, Al Rushaidi, Busaidi; Al Rawahi, Al Mashaiki, Al Mushaifri, Fawaz, Al Kaabi; Al Sabhi

Sep 08, 2025 16:57 (IST)
India vs Oman LIVE: India playing XI

Sep 08, 2025 16:55 (IST)
India vs Oman LIVE: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third place playoff between India and Oman. A huge challenge for new coach Khalid Jamil who has impressed with his gritty form of football.

