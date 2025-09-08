India vs Oman Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India are 0-0 in the first half against Oman in their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place playoff match in Hisor on Monday. Both Oman and India finished second in their respective groups to set up the third-fourth place match. Uzbekistan and Iran will play in the final in Tashkent, also on Monday, after topping Group A and B respectively. Ranked 54 places above India (133rd), Oman start as favourites at the Hisor Central Stadium, though Khalid Jamil's team may have the advantage of having played three earlier matches at the same venue.
Here are the Live Updates for India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup match -
India vs Oman LIVE: India survive early attack
An early attack from Oman and the striker received the ball just in front of the goal. However, way too many bodies in his way and India were able to clear the ball.
India vs Oman LIVE: We are underway
The first half is underway and a crucial period of play for both teams. India will surely be underdogs but considering their recent form, they are well and truly capable of pulling off a surprise.
India vs Oman LIVE: Change in strategy
Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jithin and Vikram Pratap Singh are all in the playing XI and that shows a big change in India's approach. A faster and more aggressive team to begin proceedings against Oman and it will be interesting to see how they navigate the initial few minutes.
India vs Oman LIVE: Players out in the middle
The players from both teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start of the game.
India vs Oman LIVE: New captain for India
Another game and coach Khalid Jamil has opted for another change in captaincy. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is once again leading the team with two separate captains in the last two matches.
India vs Oman LIVE: Historic feat
This is the first time that India have taken place in CAFA Nations Cup and a third place finish will be a huge achievement for the new-look team. Under Khalid Jamil, they have shown solidity in defense but goalscoring still remains somewhat of a concern.
India vs Oman LIVE: Oman playing XI
Mukhaini (GK); Mabrook, Al Khamisi, Al Rushaidi, Busaidi; Al Rawahi, Al Mashaiki, Al Mushaifri, Fawaz, Al Kaabi; Al Sabhi
India vs Oman LIVE: India playing XI
Here's the #BlueTigers XI to face Oman in the #CAFANationsCup2025 third-place play-off!
Watch LIVE at 17:30 IST
India vs Oman LIVE: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third place playoff between India and Oman. A huge challenge for new coach Khalid Jamil who has impressed with his gritty form of football.