India vs Oman Live Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India are 0-0 in the first half against Oman in their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place playoff match in Hisor on Monday. Both Oman and India finished second in their respective groups to set up the third-fourth place match. Uzbekistan and Iran will play in the final in Tashkent, also on Monday, after topping Group A and B respectively. Ranked 54 places above India (133rd), Oman start as favourites at the Hisor Central Stadium, though Khalid Jamil's team may have the advantage of having played three earlier matches at the same venue.

Here are the Live Updates for India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup match -