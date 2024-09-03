India vs Mauritius Inter-Continental Cup, Live Updates: India men's football team will be taking on Mauritius in the opening match of the Inter-Continental Cup 2024 on Tuesday in Hyderabad. The Indian senior men's team is coming to the Telangana capital for the first time in 16 years as the city plays host to Mauritius and Syria from September 3 to 9. Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Yasir Mohammad are back for the first time since last year's Tri-Nation Series triumph.

Here are the Live Updates of Inter-Continental Cup 2024 match between India and Mauritius, straight from Hyderabad: