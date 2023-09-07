Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Iraq Kings Cup 2023 Live Score: Can India Overcome Iraq In Sunil Chhetri's Absence?
India vs Iraq Live Score: The Indian men's football team faces Iraq in the semi-final of the King's Cup 2023 tournament at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai in Thailand
King's Cup 2023 semi-finals Live: Sunil Chhetri-less India take on Iraq.© AIFF
India vs Iraq, King's Cup 2023 Semi-Finals Live: The Indian men's football team faces Iraq in the semi-final of the King's Cup 2023 tournament at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai in Thailand. Ranked 99th in the FIFA Rankings, India will make its fourth appearance in the King's Cup, and first since 2019. However, Igor Stimac's men will be without the services of Sunil Chhetri, who is out of action due to personal reasons. India last played Iraq, the highest-ranked team in this edition (70), in a friendly in 2010, suffering a 2-0 defeat.
- 15:57 (IST)India vs Iran Live: Here is the Iraq XI!Iraq: Jalal Hasan (GK), H. Ali, Sulaka, Putros, Doski, Ammari, Rashid, Bayesh, H. Ali, Resan, Al-HamadiNo Zidane Iqbal in the XI!
- 15:40 (IST)India vs Iran Live: Here is India's XI!
Our line-up for today #IRQIND #49thKingsCup2023 #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/MOHzc2sXJY— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 7, 2023
- 15:37 (IST)India vs Iran Live: Chhetri, a big miss for India!Sunil Chhetri was crucial for India during the SAFF Championship. He misses out this time. Thankfully, he'll be back for India's Asian Games campaign, starting later this month in Hangzhou. But, the question is, who will lead the line today?
- 15:20 (IST)India vs Iran Live: Can India end the wait?Thailand are the most successful team in the history of the King's Cup with 15 titles. Taijikistan won the tournament last year, but are not part of the tournament this year. India are yet to win the King's Cup, with two third place finishes.
- 15:16 (IST)India vs Iran Live: Focus on Iran!Iraq are the highest-ranked team this year, placed 70th in the FIFA rankings. India are ranked 99th, while Lebanon and Thailand, the other two semi-finalists, are 100th and 113th, respectively.
- 15:14 (IST)India vs Iran Live: Here is the head-to-head stat!Iraq have a strong head-to-head over India. In the six encounters between these teams, Iraq has emerged victorious five times, including a win in a penalty shootout during the semi-final of the Nehru Cup in 1997. The Blue Tigers are yet to beat the Lions of Mesopotamia.
- 15:09 (IST)India vs Iran Live: Can the Blue Tigers go all the way?This is India's fourth appearance in the King's Cup. Back in 2019, when India last featured, they fell short against Curacao in the semi-final before beating Thailand 1-0 in the third-place playoff.
- 15:07 (IST)India vs Iran Live: Can India rise to the occasion?India's last meeting against Iraq came back in 2010. India had lost the match 0-2. Can they turn the tide this time around?
- 15:02 (IST)India vs Iran Live: No Chhetri for India!India, who are 99th in the FIFA rankings, will be without the talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, unavailable due to personal reasons. Chhetri, however, will return for India's Asian Games campaign
- 15:00 (IST)India vs Iran Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live blog for the King's Cup semi-final between India and Thailand. The kick-off is exactly minutes from now. Stay tuned for further updates
