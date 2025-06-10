India vs Hong Kong LIVE Streaming, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027: India men's football team is all set to face Hong Kong in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 match on Tuesday in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Placed in Pot 1 for the qualifiers, India, ranked 127th, got off to a slow start in the qualifiers with a draw against Bangladesh in March before losing 0-2 to Thailand in a friendly clash. The Group C table is still a clean slate with all four teams level on a point apiece after both games on matchday 1 on March 25 ended goalless.

India and Bangladesh drew in Shillong, while Hong Kong also got a point away to Singapore.

India vs Hong Kong LIVE Streaming Football, 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match take place?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match will take place on Tuesday, June 10 (IST).

Where will the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match be held?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match will be held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

What time will the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match start?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2027 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)