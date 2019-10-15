The Indian football team will be in action in Kolkata for the first time in eight years as they take on Bangladesh in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday amid heightened excitement and a rush for tickets. India come into the match on the back of their impressive performance against Asian champions Qatar, which earned them a goalless draw in Doha. They will, however, be without the services of star centre-back Sandesh Jhingan, who picked up an injury in a friendly match last week. The Indian team arrived in Kolkata on Sunday after a 10-day preparatory camp in Guwahati. "We'll need to work on set-pieces, combinations and choose the best eleven for the game," manager Igor Stimac said ahead of the crucial qualifying tie. "The entire squad is extremely excited. Thank you Kolkata for your response," he added. India had gone to Doha in September after suffering defeat in their campaign opener against Oman in Guwahati.